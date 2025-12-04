Four arrests made as police investigate ‘extreme right-wing terrorism’ in seaside town
- Four people have been arrested in Sussex as part of an investigation into extreme right-wing terrorism.
- Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) led the intelligence-led operation, detaining a 27-year-old woman from Hailsham and three men aged 33, 36, and 41 from Eastbourne.
- The arrests were made under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act, with all suspects currently held in police custody.
- Homes associated with the arrested individuals are undergoing searches as part of the ongoing inquiry.
- Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Rayland reassured the public that the planned arrests aim to keep communities safe, noting that an increased police presence is routine during such operations.