East Coast states are bracing for a possible foot of snow in ‘severe’ storm

People brave cold temperatures while walking on the Brooklyn Bridge ahead of a winter storm expected to bring heavy snow and ice to the region
People brave cold temperatures while walking on the Brooklyn Bridge ahead of a winter storm expected to bring heavy snow and ice to the region (AFP/Getty)
  • An "unusually large and severe" winter storm is forecast to impact the East Coast this weekend, with major cities like Boston and New York City potentially receiving a foot or more of snow.
  • Over 30 US states, from the Southern Rockies to New England, are under weather advisories or warnings for heavy snowfall, ice, and freezing temperatures.
  • The storm is expected to cause widespread travel disruptions, power outages due to ice accumulation, and extremely dangerous or impassable travel conditions.
  • Wind chills could drop temperatures to as low as minus 45 degrees Celsius in some areas, affecting more than 170 million Americans.
  • Emergency declarations are already in effect in some communities, with school closures and residents stocking up on supplies reported ahead of the storm.
