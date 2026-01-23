East Coast states are bracing for a possible foot of snow in ‘severe’ storm
- An "unusually large and severe" winter storm is forecast to impact the East Coast this weekend, with major cities like Boston and New York City potentially receiving a foot or more of snow.
- Over 30 US states, from the Southern Rockies to New England, are under weather advisories or warnings for heavy snowfall, ice, and freezing temperatures.
- The storm is expected to cause widespread travel disruptions, power outages due to ice accumulation, and extremely dangerous or impassable travel conditions.
- Wind chills could drop temperatures to as low as minus 45 degrees Celsius in some areas, affecting more than 170 million Americans.
- Emergency declarations are already in effect in some communities, with school closures and residents stocking up on supplies reported ahead of the storm.