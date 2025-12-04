‘Incorrect’ USGS alert of 5.9 magnitude earthquake being investigated
- The U.S. Geological Survey is investigating how an “incorrect” report of a 5.9 magnitude earthquake was issued early Thursday morning.
- The false alert indicated an earthquake near Reno and Carson City, Nevada.
- Just after 8 a.m. PT, residents from Nevada to California received the alert.
- “The event did not occur,” USGS said, and the alert has since been removed from USGS websites and data feeds.
- The USGS is currently investigating the reason behind the false alert.