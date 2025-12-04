Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Late-night earthquake that ‘felt like an underground explosion’ shakes homes in north-west England

The southern Lake District felt the tremor, according to reports
The southern Lake District felt the tremor, according to reports (Julia Clarke / The Independent)
  • A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook homes in north-west England on Wednesday night.
  • Lancashire and the southern Lake District was affected by the earthquake, with a tremor felt at 11.23pm, the British Geological Survey (BGS) reported.
  • Residents told the BGS that the tremor “felt like an underground explosion”.
  • Residents also claimed it was “so powerful it shook the whole house”.
  • According to the BGS, between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK each year, but only around 20 to 30 are strong enough to be felt.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in