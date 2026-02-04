Four million children ‘will still be living in poverty by 2029’
- Government analysis forecasts that 4.2 million children will still be living in relative low income by 2029, representing just a 10 per cent reduction from the current 4.7 million.
- Projections from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) indicate this figure for the final year of parliament.
- The assessment takes into account Labour's decision to end the two-child benefit limit, which is expected to lift between 400,000 and 500,000 children out of poverty by 2026/27.
- Despite this initial decrease, anti-poverty think tank Joseph Rowntree Foundation projections suggest child poverty will largely flatline after 2026/27.
- While the government claims the cap removal and other measures will lift 550,000 children out of poverty, campaigners have criticised the lack of clear, ambitious targets for long-term reduction.
