Millions of households to soon benefit from new payments

Starmer says many ‘still struggling with cost of living’ in Christmas message
  • The Department for Work and Pensions (SWP) is launching a new 'Crisis and Resilience Fund' from April to support low-income households across the UK.
  • This new fund will replace the Household Support Fund, providing £1 billion annually for at least three years to local authorities for administration.
  • It introduces a 'crisis payment' designed for individuals experiencing financial shocks or struggling with essentials, with eligibility not limited to those claiming benefits.
  • A separate 'housing payment' will also be available to help with housing costs such as rent or deposits, though this is restricted to those receiving specific benefits.
  • Councils will have discretion over the exact eligibility criteria for the crisis payment, with the DWP encouraging a 'cash-first' approach for short-term needs.
