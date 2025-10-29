Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Far-right politician Geert Wilders ahead as Dutch voters go to the polls

Far-right Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders
Far-right Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders (The Associated Press)
  • Dutch voters are participating in a general election today, with key issues including migration, a severe housing crisis, and the potential for mainstream parties to collaborate with anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders.
  • The election is taking place amidst significant national polarisation, marked by protests against new asylum-seeker centres and recent anti-immigration rallies.
  • Opinion polls suggest Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom, which advocates for a complete halt to asylum-seekers, is on track to secure the largest number of seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives.
  • Despite Wilders' lead, more moderate parties are narrowing the gap, and pollsters note a significant number of voters often make their decision at the last minute.
  • Mainstream parties have largely ruled out forming a coalition with Wilders, citing his past actions in torpedoing a previous government over migration policy, while Wilders blames other parties for his inability to deliver on pledges.
