Teen dies after becoming unwell on school bus
- A 15-year-old boy died after becoming unwell on a school bus in Dunfermline, Fife.
- Emergency services attended the A92 Halbeath roundabout at 1.45pm on Monday, 24 November 2025, where he was pronounced dead.
- Police are treating the death as unexplained and investigations are ongoing into the circumstances.
- The boy was a pupil at Beath High School, and headteacher Stephen Ross expressed devastation at the news.
- Support is being offered to the school community to help those affected by the pupil's death.