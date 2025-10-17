Prince Andrew relinquishes Duke of York title after discussions with the King
- Prince Andrew has relinquished all his remaining titles, including Duke of York, following discussions with King Charles and his family.
- The decision comes amid renewed scrutiny over his past conduct, including meetings with a senior Chinese Communist Party official linked to a spy case.
- It also precedes the publication of a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged sexual encounters with Andrew and settled a civil sexual assault case against him.
- Andrew stated the move was to prevent continued accusations from distracting the King and the wider royal family, reiterating his denial of the allegations.
- While he will remain a prince and technically retain the dukedom (though not use it), he will give up other honours such as his knighthood and Garter role.