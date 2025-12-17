Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Duke of Marlborough charged with three strangulation offences

The Duke of Marlborough, Jamie Spencer-Churchill, is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday
The Duke of Marlborough, Jamie Spencer-Churchill, is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (PA)
  • The Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill, has been charged with three counts of non-fatal intentional strangulation.
  • The 70-year-old, a relative of Sir Winston Churchill and Diana, Princess of Wales, is accused of offences committed in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, between November 2022 and May 2024.
  • He is summonsed to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, following his arrest in May last year.
  • Spencer-Churchill, also known as Jamie Blandford, inherited his dukedom in 2014 and has a known history of drug addiction.
  • While his ancestral home is Blenheim Palace, the Duke does not own or manage the estate, which is run by the Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in