Duke of Marlborough accused of strangling his estranged wife

The 12th Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill
The 12th Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill (PA)
  • The 12th Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill, has been accused of three offences of intentional strangulation.
  • The alleged incidents against his estranged wife occurred between November 2022 and May 2024 in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.
  • The 70-year-old Duke was summoned to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court but was unable to attend.
  • A plea hearing for the case has been scheduled for 5 January at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court.
  • Mr Spencer-Churchill is related to Sir Winston Churchill and Diana, Princess of Wales, and inherited his dukedom in 2014.
