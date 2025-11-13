Duchess visibly scared by world’s largest spider
- Duchess Sophie encountered a Goliath birdeater, the world's largest tarantula, during a jungle trek in the Peruvian Amazon.
- Initially showing apprehension, the Duchess later held the leaf containing the arachnid, described as the “king of spiders” with a leg span of nearly 30cm.
- During her biodiversity walk, Sophie also held a green anaconda snake and photographed a sloth resting in the trees.
- She visited an enormous Oje tree, standing among its twisted buttress roots and observing its towering trunk.
- These encounters were part of her 10-day official visit to South and Central America, including Peru, Panama, Guatemala, and Belize, at the request of the Foreign Office.