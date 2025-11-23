Car owners forced to put chicken wire around cars after fox attacks on wires
- Around 40 electric vehicles in a Dublin neighbourhood have been damaged, with repair costs estimated at tens of thousands of euros.
- Wildlife, including foxes and rodents, are suspected of causing the extensive damage by chewing through car wires and components.
- Experts suggest animals are attracted to the heat from the cars and new organic materials used in modern vehicle parts.
- Residents in the Stillorgan housing estate have resorted to wrapping their cars in chicken wire and fencing to protect them.
- Biodiversity experts recommend using chew-proof sleeve covers for cables and tubes as a preventative measure against wildlife damage.