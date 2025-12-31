Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dubai rings in New Year with stunning fireworks at world’s tallest skyscraper

Fireworks light up the sky around the Burj Khalifa Tower, as the UAE welcomes in the New Year, in Dubai on January 1, 2026
Fireworks light up the sky around the Burj Khalifa Tower, as the UAE welcomes in the New Year, in Dubai on January 1, 2026 (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Dubai has welcomed the New Year with a stunning fireworks display at the world's tallest skyscraper, Burj Khalifa.
  • The celebrations included fireworks and a performance with light displays, music and water jets.
  • It comes as the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Armenia, much of Georgia, Mauritius and the Seychelles crossed the threshold into 2026.
  • Earlier, Australia honored victims of the Bondi Beach attack with a moment of reflection while images of a menorah were projected onto Sydney Harbour Bridge.
  • A spectacular fireworks display over Sydney Opera House followed with 40,000 fireworks stretching more than four miles across buildings and barges along the harbour.
