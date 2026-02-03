The special-effects Dubai billboard that has left viewers baffled
- A CGI advert for Nissan Middle East's Patrol model in Dubai has gone viral due to its mind-bending photorealism.
- The campaign features a 3D highway billboard from which the Nissan Patrol appears to drive out, with sand pouring onto the road.
- The advert was designed to look as if it was filmed from the perspective of a driver on the road.
- Despite being computer-generated, its realistic appearance has left internet viewers baffled and confused.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks