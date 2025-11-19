Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New airport planned in tourist destination to deal with record visitors

Dubai International Airport is the busiest for international travel
Dubai International Airport is the busiest for international travel (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Dubai International Airport (DXB) has shattered its previous passenger records, accommodating 93.8 million travellers this year.
  • This record-breaking surge highlights Dubai's pivotal role as a global aviation hub and necessitates a $35 billion (£26bn) expansion project at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
  • The DWC is currently hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show, which has seen significant aircraft orders from Emirates and FlyDubai to fuel major route expansions.
  • Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, stated that the vision for DWC extends beyond capacity, aiming to reimagine and evolve the entire travel experience.
  • Despite a real estate boom and record tourism numbers, Dubai is now grappling with increasing traffic and rising costs impacting both citizens and foreign residents.
