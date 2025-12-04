Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New footage shows racoon who broke into liquor store then passed out after ‘drinking everything’

New security footage shows drunk raccoon roaming Virginia liquor store before passing out on bathroom floor
  • A raccoon caused a disturbance in a Virginia liquor store after falling through the ceiling.
  • Workers in Ashland discovered smashed bottles and puddles of alcohol upon arriving for their shift on Saturday, 29 November.
  • The animal was found passed out on the bathroom floor, having reportedly "drunk everything" in sight.
  • Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter confirmed the raccoon was intoxicated but had since sobered up.
  • The raccoon, which suffered no injuries beyond a potential hangover, was subsequently released back into the wild.
