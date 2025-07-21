Drug dealer texted police accidentally – then was jailed

Jack Johannesen, 23, from Sandy, Bedfordshire, has been sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison for drug dealing and breaching bail conditions.

He was caught after mistakenly sending a group text message advertising his new drug line to the phone of a police officer who had previously been involved in his arrest.

Johannesen was part of an organised crime group operating across Biggleswade and Sandy, dealing in cannabis, crack cocaine, and heroin.

Police initially arrested him in October, recovering multiple phones, including one he had smashed, which revealed he had contacted over 400 numbers for drug deals.

Following his re-arrest in November due to the mistaken text, officers seized more cannabis, nearly £2,000 in cash, and high-value designer goods.