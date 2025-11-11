UK’s unprecedented move in response to US strikes on ‘drug boats’
- The United Kingdom has reportedly paused some intelligence sharing with the United States over lethal strikes against suspected drug-carrying vessels in the Caribbean.
- At least 76 people have been killed after the US administration directed strikes against vessels it claims are operated by “narcoterrorists.”
- International consensus, including independent experts hired by the UN Human Rights Council, deems the strikes illegal under international law and amounting to extrajudicial executions.
- CNN reported Tuesday that the UK took the unprecedented step of pausing some intelligence sharing over fears of being implicated in the strikes, which have been blasted as illegal.
- Canada has also made it clear to the US that it does not want its intelligence used to help target boats for deadly strikes, according to the outlet.