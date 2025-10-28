Experts slam ‘money-making exercise’ as London motorists hit by 10 million fines last year
- London issued a record 9,462,185 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) last year, according to new data from London Councils.
- This represents a 13.6 per cent increase in parking-related PCNs compared to the previous year.
- The AA president, Edmund King, criticised the enforcement, stating it has become a "money-making exercise" for Transport for London and London councils.
- Appeals against PCNs rose by 13.6 per cent, though the success rate for motorists fell from 54.9 per cent to 49.4 per cent.
- London Councils defended the fines, asserting they are crucial for road safety and that income is reinvested into essential transport services and initiatives like the Freedom Pass.