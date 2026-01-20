Study finds ‘frightening’ impact of this common road issue
- A recent survey revealed that one in six (16 per cent) drivers have experienced a near-miss due to faded road markings.
- The RAC, which commissioned the poll, described the findings as "frightening" and urged government intervention.
- The majority of respondents (72 per cent) believe the issue of disappearing road markings has deteriorated over the past five years.
- Faded markings have led to drivers guessing lane positions (63 per cent), ending up in the wrong lane (38 per cent), and overshooting junctions (13 per cent).
- The RAC's head of policy, Simon Williams, called on the government to collaborate with councils to address and rectify this significant road safety concern.