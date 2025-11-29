Driver downed 11 pints before killing teenage biker in crash
- Danny Francis, 29, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday for causing the death of a teenager while driving under the influence.
- Francis had consumed 11 pints during a pub crawl before getting behind the wheel of his Range Rover on 30 September 2023.
- He lost control of his vehicle on the A458 in Shrewsbury after encountering a large pool of water, veering into the opposite carriageway.
- His car collided head-on with two motorcycles, resulting in the death of 17-year-old Benjamin Worrall at the scene.
- Benjamin's friend, Nathan, suffered life-changing injuries in the crash, and Francis pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court.