Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Driver downed 11 pints before killing teenage biker in crash

Range Rover driver caught downing 11 pints on pub crawl with friends before killing teenage biker in crash
  • Danny Francis, 29, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday for causing the death of a teenager while driving under the influence.
  • Francis had consumed 11 pints during a pub crawl before getting behind the wheel of his Range Rover on 30 September 2023.
  • He lost control of his vehicle on the A458 in Shrewsbury after encountering a large pool of water, veering into the opposite carriageway.
  • His car collided head-on with two motorcycles, resulting in the death of 17-year-old Benjamin Worrall at the scene.
  • Benjamin's friend, Nathan, suffered life-changing injuries in the crash, and Francis pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in