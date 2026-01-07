The drink-drive limit in the UK is the highest in Europe. That could change
- The UK government plans to reduce the drink-drive limit in England and Wales as part of a new road safety strategy.
- The current limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, among the highest in Europe, may be cut to 22 micrograms, aligning with Scotland.
- The strategy aims to decrease road deaths and serious injuries by 65% by 2035, with a 70% target for children under 16.
- Other proposed measures include mandatory alcolocks for some convicted drink-drivers and new powers to suspend licences for suspected drink or drug-driving offences.
- Further plans involve mandatory sight tests for drivers aged 70 and over, a minimum learning period for new drivers, and a crackdown on uninsured drivers.