Spain’s strict new drink-drive law could mean one beer will put tourists over limit
- Spain's Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) is proposing new, stricter drink-driving laws, aiming for a universal alcohol limit of 0.2g per litre in blood or 0.1mg per litre in breath.
- These new rules, planned for late 2025, would apply to all drivers, including those on e-scooters and bicycles, effectively meaning no alcohol before driving.
- The proposal aims to reduce alcohol-related accidents, which caused 312 deaths and 518 serious injuries from 4,283 incidents in 2022.
- The current Spanish limit for most drivers is 0.5 g/l in blood or 0.25 mg/l in breath, significantly higher than the suggested new threshold.
- Drivers caught exceeding the proposed limit could face fines between €500 and €1,000, points deducted from their licence, and potential driving bans or prison sentences for repeat offences.