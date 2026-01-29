Teen left in ‘horrifying’ pain due to Dr. Yaser Jabbar’s ‘poor surgical skill’
- A teenager, James Wood, has spoken out about the "horrifying" pain he endured from care by disgraced surgeon Yaser Jabbar at Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh).
- His testimony follows a Gosh report detailing the severe harm caused by Mr Jabbar to nearly 100 children under his care.
- At age 12, Mr Wood underwent surgery, and a pin from a leg frame later protruded into his thigh, causing significant bleeding and damage to his femoral artery.
- An independent review found "poor surgical skill" by Mr Jabbar, criticising his choice of pins and lack of consideration for alternative treatments.
- Mr Wood, now 19, continues to suffer from long-term mobility issues and trauma, leading him to delay further necessary treatment, with solicitors pursuing civil claims against Gosh.
