Teen left in ‘horrifying’ pain due to Dr. Yaser Jabbar’s ‘poor surgical skill’

James Wood suffered ‘severe’ harm, and was subjected to an ‘unacceptable’ standard of surgery, a report found
James Wood suffered ‘severe’ harm, and was subjected to an ‘unacceptable’ standard of surgery, a report found (Family handout)
  • A teenager, James Wood, has spoken out about the "horrifying" pain he endured from care by disgraced surgeon Yaser Jabbar at Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh).
  • His testimony follows a Gosh report detailing the severe harm caused by Mr Jabbar to nearly 100 children under his care.
  • At age 12, Mr Wood underwent surgery, and a pin from a leg frame later protruded into his thigh, causing significant bleeding and damage to his femoral artery.
  • An independent review found "poor surgical skill" by Mr Jabbar, criticising his choice of pins and lack of consideration for alternative treatments.
  • Mr Wood, now 19, continues to suffer from long-term mobility issues and trauma, leading him to delay further necessary treatment, with solicitors pursuing civil claims against Gosh.
