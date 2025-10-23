Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dr Oz stumbles over math question about drug prices during NBC interview

Dr Oz gives garbled mathematical defense of Trump's drug price claims
  • Dr Mehmet Oz, an administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, struggled to defend President Trump's claims about drug price reductions during an appearance on NBC News's Meet the Press.
  • Oz was questioned by Kristen Welker about Trump's assertions of cutting pharmaceutical costs by 400 percent to 1,500 percent, which are mathematically impossible.
  • He attempted to explain that a 100 percent reduction meant the amount taken off equalled the amount left, incorrectly suggesting a 50 percent price cut was 100 percent cheaper.
  • Oz previously faced similar difficulties with calculations at a White House press conference, stating a reduction from $242 to $10 was 'too high to calculate', when it is approximately 95.87 percent.
  • Trump's exaggerated claims have been dubbed “MAGA math” and were previously fact-checked on X (formerly Twitter) with a Community Note clarifying that a 100 percent reduction makes a price zero.
