Dr Oz offers advice on how to help someone who faints following Oval Office incident

  • A drug executive collapsed in the Oval Office during a White House meeting where Donald Trump announced a deal to make weight-loss medications more affordable.
  • Dr Oz, who intervened to prevent the man from hitting his head, later confirmed the executive is “much better.”
  • Oz also offered advice on how to assist someone who is fainting: “Even if you don't know them, guide them to the floor gently.”
  • Donald Trump later addressed the incident while speaking with reporters and insisted that the man was “fine.”
  • Under Trump’s new agreement, oral drugs will be priced at $149 per month and injectable GLP−1s at $245 per month.
