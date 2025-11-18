Deadly DR Congo cobalt mine landslide captured in shocking video
- A landslide devastated a cobalt mine in the Lualaba Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday, 15 November.
- Roy Kaumba Mayonde, the provincial interior minister, reported that 32 bodies have been recovered, with searches ongoing for more victims.
- The incident escalated when miners attempted to flee the area after gunfire was heard.
- This caused a narrow bridge to become overcrowded and subsequently collapse, leading to further injuries and fatalities.
- The country's artisanal mining agency, SAEMAPE, stated that miners piled on top of each other during the bridge collapse.