Deadly DR Congo cobalt mine landslide captured in shocking video

At least 30 dead after landslide traps miners in Congo
  • A landslide devastated a cobalt mine in the Lualaba Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday, 15 November.
  • Roy Kaumba Mayonde, the provincial interior minister, reported that 32 bodies have been recovered, with searches ongoing for more victims.
  • The incident escalated when miners attempted to flee the area after gunfire was heard.
  • This caused a narrow bridge to become overcrowded and subsequently collapse, leading to further injuries and fatalities.
  • The country's artisanal mining agency, SAEMAPE, stated that miners piled on top of each other during the bridge collapse.
