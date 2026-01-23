Donald Trump ‘wrong’ to diminish role of Nato troops in Afghanistan, says Starmer
- Downing Street criticised remarks made by Donald Trump, who suggested Nato allies, including British troops, did not fully engage on the front lines in Afghanistan.
- A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the comments, asserting that UK forces served alongside US and Nato troops in "sustained combat operations."
- The spokesperson highlighted the sacrifice of 457 British service personnel who died in Afghanistan and many hundreds more who were wounded.
- Mr Trump's statements, made in a Fox News interview, also questioned Nato's willingness to support America if needed, despite the alliance being invoked after 9/11.
- Defence Minister Al Carns, a former commando who served five tours in Afghanistan, described Mr Trump's comments as "ridiculous," emphasising the shared sacrifices of international forces.