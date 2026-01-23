Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Donald Trump ‘wrong’ to diminish role of Nato troops in Afghanistan, says Starmer

Armed forces minister slams Trump's false Nato comments as 'utterly ridiculous'
  • Downing Street criticised remarks made by Donald Trump, who suggested Nato allies, including British troops, did not fully engage on the front lines in Afghanistan.
  • A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the comments, asserting that UK forces served alongside US and Nato troops in "sustained combat operations."
  • The spokesperson highlighted the sacrifice of 457 British service personnel who died in Afghanistan and many hundreds more who were wounded.
  • Mr Trump's statements, made in a Fox News interview, also questioned Nato's willingness to support America if needed, despite the alliance being invoked after 9/11.
  • Defence Minister Al Carns, a former commando who served five tours in Afghanistan, described Mr Trump's comments as "ridiculous," emphasising the shared sacrifices of international forces.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in