Doomsday Clock update: Reason scientists say apocalypse is closer than ever
- The Doomsday Clock now stands at 85 seconds to midnight, marking the closest it has ever been to global catastrophe.
- This represents a decrease from 89 seconds last year, with the clock moving closer to midnight in three of the last four years.
- Experts, including world-leading scientists, cited the dangers of global war, climate change, and artificial intelligence as reasons for their decision.
- The clock is managed by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which established it in 1947 to track Cold War tensions.
- Alexandra Bell, president and CEO of the Bulletin, attributed the shift toward midnight to a “global failure in leadership” and an “Orwellian approach to governance.”