Grandma sentenced to life in prison for masterminding murder of ex-son-in-law
- Donna Adelson, 75, received a life sentence without parole for masterminding the 2014 murder of her son-in-law, Dan Markel.
- The wealthy Florida matriarch was sentenced for first-degree murder, with additional 30-year terms for conspiracy and solicitation running consecutively.
- Adelson tearfully pleaded her innocence in court, claiming she was "an innocent woman convicted of this terrible crime without evidence."
- Prosecutors portrayed Adelson as the "domineering" mastermind who funded the hit and conspired with her son, Charlie Adelson, already convicted for the murder.
- Adelson was arrested attempting to flee to Vietnam, with four other individuals, including her son, already serving time for their involvement in the plot.