Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Grandma sentenced to life in prison for masterminding murder of ex-son-in-law

Donna Adelson
Donna Adelson
  • Donna Adelson, 75, received a life sentence without parole for masterminding the 2014 murder of her son-in-law, Dan Markel.
  • The wealthy Florida matriarch was sentenced for first-degree murder, with additional 30-year terms for conspiracy and solicitation running consecutively.
  • Adelson tearfully pleaded her innocence in court, claiming she was "an innocent woman convicted of this terrible crime without evidence."
  • Prosecutors portrayed Adelson as the "domineering" mastermind who funded the hit and conspired with her son, Charlie Adelson, already convicted for the murder.
  • Adelson was arrested attempting to flee to Vietnam, with four other individuals, including her son, already serving time for their involvement in the plot.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in