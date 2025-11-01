Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes paid to man, 70, who died in helicopter crash

Peter Smith, aged 70, died following a helicopter crash in Bentley, Doncaster
Peter Smith, aged 70, died following a helicopter crash in Bentley, Doncaster (Peter Smith, South Yorkshire Police )
  • Peter Smith, 70, died after a helicopter crashed in a field in Bentley, Doncaster, on Thursday morning.
  • Mr Smith suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the pilot and two other passengers sustained minor injuries.
  • His family paid tribute, describing him as a "beloved husband, father and grandfather" with a "real passion for aviation".
  • The helicopter, a private Robinson R44 Raven II, took off from Gamston airport and is thought to be owned by Kuki Helicopters.
  • South Yorkshire Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch are conducting a parallel investigation, with police appealing for witnesses or footage.
