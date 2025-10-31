Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why the US cancelled Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin

Trump warns Putin 'I'm not wasting my time' as he makes demand to Russian leader
  • The United States cancelled a planned summit in Budapest between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • The cancellation stemmed from Russia's firm stance on hardline demands, including Ukraine surrendering additional territory for a ceasefire.
  • The decision reportedly followed a tense call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after which Rubio informed Donald Trump of Moscow's unwillingness to negotiate.
  • Donald Trump had previously backed Ukraine's call for an immediate ceasefire based on current lines.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Ukraine would not withdraw troops from additional territory and urged Donald Trump to provide further support, including long-range missiles, to pressure Putin.
