Here’s who Trump’s so-called ‘liberation day’ tariffs impacted most

The Conversation Original report by Prachi Agarwal, Jodie Keane & Maximiliano Mendez-Parra
Trump announced 'Liberation Day' tariffs on Britain in April 2025
  • The Trump administration implemented a sweeping tariff regime, aiming to revive manufacturing, rebalance trade, raise government revenue, and alter China's trade behaviour.
  • One year on, the tariffs successfully raised US$287 billion in customs revenue, predominantly from American buyers, but failed to achieve a sustained improvement in the overall US trade balance.
  • While US imports from China declined, China diversified its trade partners and supply chains reconfigured, leading to trade being transshipped through other nations rather than weakening China's global trade position.
  • Domestically, the tariffs contributed to higher consumer prices and only a modest one per cent increase in manufacturing output, with industrial growth also hampered by labour shortages.
  • The policy imposed significant economic hardship on low- and middle-income countries, particularly those dependent on the US market, with potential annual export earnings reductions of up to US$89 billion.
