Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump calls Somali immigrants and Rep. Ilhan Omar ‘garbage’

Trump brands Ilhan Omar and Somalis in Minnesota 'garbage' in extraordinary rant
  • Donald Trump's administration is preparing to arrest hundreds of Somali immigrants in Minneapolis, deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “strike teams.”
  • Trump made derogatory remarks about Somalia and Somali refugees, accusing them of “ripping off” Minnesota and contributing nothing, following a shooting in Washington, D.C. by an Afghan national.
  • The president has consistently used inflammatory language against Minnesota's Somali population and Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling them both “garbage.”
  • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the prospect of federal agents surging into the city is “a frightening moment for our Somali community. That’s not American. That’s not what we are about.”
  • Frey and City Council member Jamal Osman condemned the planned operations, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz calling it a “PR stunt.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in