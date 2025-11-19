Wes Streeting hits out at Donald Trump over ‘Quiet piggy’ remark
- Wes Streeting condemned Donald Trump's "piggy" jibe directed at a female journalist.
- The incident occurred when a Bloomberg reporter asked Trump about the Epstein files, prompting him to snap, "Quiet! Quiet, piggy."
- Speaking on ITV's This Morning, the health secretary stated, "It's not right... I wouldn't want my sisters being spoken to like that."
- Streeting expressed surprise that any leading UK politician would address a woman in the press lobby in such a manner.
- The remarks were made by Trump while jabbing his finger at the reporter.