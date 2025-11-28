Trump’s niece addresses his ‘misogynistic attacks’
- Mary Trump, the president's niece, believes that her uncle's increasing “misogynistic attacks” on female journalists suggest he is growing more comfortable with such behaviour and may be feeling pressured.
- The latest incident saw the president ask a female reporter if she was a “stupid person” after she challenged his suggestion that Biden’s administration had failed to properly vet Afghan refugees.
- Other recent verbal attacks include the president calling a New York Times reporter “third rate” and “ugly”, berating an ABC News correspondent as “terrible”, and telling a Bloomberg reporter to be “quiet, piggy”.
- The White House Communications Director, Steven Cheung, dismissed Mary Trump's claims, stating she is “a stone-old loser who doesn’t have a clue about anything”.
- Accusations of misogyny have been directed at the president since his 2016 campaign, including controversy over the 'Access Hollywood' recording and his “nasty woman” comment about Hillary Clinton.