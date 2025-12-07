Trump to become first president to host Kennedy Center Honors
- President Trump joked he should not be in office if he cannot outperform comedian Jimmy Kimmel as host of the Kennedy Center Honors.
- He is set to become the first president ever to host the glitzy, star-studded event, predicting it will be the highest-rated show.
- Trump has a long-standing public rivalry with Kimmel, having exchanged barbs and criticized each other's talent and ratings.
- Following his return to office, Trump ousted the Kennedy Center's board of trustees, replacing them with loyalists, and became chairman.
- He criticized the center’s programming as “woke” and claimed significant involvement in selecting this year's honorees, rejecting some as “wokesters.”