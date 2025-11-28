Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New polling data shows who’s trailing JD Vance for president in 2028

Trump says he'll think about attending National Guard members funeral before bragging about votes
  • Donald Trump Jr. is emerging as a potential Republican presidential candidate for 2028, with his popularity reportedly on the rise.
  • A McLaughlin and Associates poll indicates Trump Jr. is now only 10 points behind Vice President JD Vance, whose favourability has declined to 34%.
  • This represents a significant shift from August, when the gap between Trump Jr. and Vance was 20 points, suggesting growing support for the former.
  • Despite an alternative YouGov poll showing Vance with a substantial lead, Trump Jr. remains a favorite among the MAGA movement due to his outspoken political engagement and lack of public office experience.
  • While previously dismissing a 2028 run, Trump Jr. has since stated that the “calling is there” and he might consider it “one day.”
