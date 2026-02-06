Trump gives ‘total endorsement’ to Japan PM ahead of snap election
- Donald Trump has given his "complete and total endorsement" to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of Japan's snap election this Sunday.
- Trump praised Takaichi as a "strong, powerful and wise leader" on his Truth Social platform, marking a rare intervention by an American president in another country's electoral politics.
- Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Ishin are projected to win a comfortable majority, though heavy snowfall could impact voter turnout.
- The Japanese Prime Minister's policy agenda includes suspending an eight per cent sales tax on food and accelerating a defence build-up, which has drawn criticism from Beijing.
- Trump confirmed he will welcome Takaichi to the White House on 19 March, her first visit as Prime Minister, following a recent "extremely good" phone call between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
