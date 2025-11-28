The amount taxpayers have spent on Donald Trump’s golf trips since he became president
- Donald Trump spent $151.5m in taxpayer funds on golf travel and security during his first presidential term.
- During his second term, Trump has reportedly already spent approximately $71 million, and if this current pace continues that total could reach $300 million by the end of his presidency.
- Each trip to Mar-a-Lago costs an estimated $3.4m in travel and security, primarily due to expenses like Air Force One and extensive security measures.
- Trump's golf travel costs significantly more than those of other presidents, such as Joe Biden and Barack Obama, who used smaller aircraft or played at nearby courses.
- Despite criticising Barack Obama's frequent golfing and promising to avoid his own courses, Trump golfed 293 days during his first term.