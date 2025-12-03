Trump’s latest step to disincentivize electric vehicle production
- The Trump administration is set to announce a significant rollback of federal fuel standards, which were originally designed to encourage the sale of electric vehicles.
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's proposal will reduce fuel economy requirements for vehicles from model years 2022 to 2031.
- This decision contrasts with the Biden administration's earlier plans to increase Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements to around 50 miles per gallon by 2031.
- The heads of major US automakers, including Ford, Stellantis, and GM, will join Trump for the announcement, hailing the move as "a win for common sense."
- The administration frames this as a measure to boost the automobile business, following previous actions such as rescinding EV tax credits and halting California's proposed ban on gas-powered vehicles.