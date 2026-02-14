Danish PM issues three-word warning about Trump’s Greenland desire
- Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen believes Trump remains "very serious" about his interest in acquiring Greenland.
- Frederiksen stated that Trump's desire for the semi-autonomous Danish territory is "exactly the same" as it was previously.
- Trump has advocated for the US to acquire Greenland since before he returned to the White House.
- He has justified the potential acquisition for "national security" purposes, citing threats from Russia and China.
