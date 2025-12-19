Did Trump’s executive order make Christmas Eve a federal holiday this year?
- Donald Trump signed an executive order granting federal workers additional days off on Christmas Eve and December 26.
- This order will lead to federal agencies closing and employees being excused from work this year, creating a three-day break inclusive of Christmas Day.
- The decision follows Trump's earlier criticism of Juneteenth, a federal holiday, where he stated there were "too many non-working holidays" costing the country billions.
- With these additions, the US will have 13 federal holidays this year; Trump previously designated Christmas Eve as a holiday in 2019 and 2020.
- Separately, the National Park Service announced free admission on Trump's birthday and other federal holidays in 2026, but excluded Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth.