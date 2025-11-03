Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Donald Trump says Andrew saga is ‘terrible thing’ for royal family

Trump says Prince Andrew being stripped of titles is 'tragic situation'
  • Donald Trump expressed sympathy for the royal family regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's connections to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Speaking on Air Force One, Trump described the situation as a 'terrible thing' and 'tragic', stating he felt 'badly' for the family.
  • Andrew is being stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral, his last remaining honorary military title, following the Epstein scandal.
  • The Ministry of Defence is examining whether Andrew will revert to his active service rank of commander or lose his naval rank completely.
  • Pressure is mounting on Andrew to give evidence before a US Congressional committee, while Trump's own past links to Epstein have also been highlighted.
