Donald Trump says Andrew saga is ‘terrible thing’ for royal family
- Donald Trump expressed sympathy for the royal family regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's connections to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Speaking on Air Force One, Trump described the situation as a 'terrible thing' and 'tragic', stating he felt 'badly' for the family.
- Andrew is being stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral, his last remaining honorary military title, following the Epstein scandal.
- The Ministry of Defence is examining whether Andrew will revert to his active service rank of commander or lose his naval rank completely.
- Pressure is mounting on Andrew to give evidence before a US Congressional committee, while Trump's own past links to Epstein have also been highlighted.