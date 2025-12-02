Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump accused of ‘picking on the most vulnerable’ after using derogatory term

  • Donald Trump used an ableist slur to describe Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in a Truth Social post, blaming him for the state's Somali refugee population.
  • The hosts of The View, including Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, condemned Trump's use of the derogatory term.
  • Ana Navarro shared her personal experience with her intellectually disabled brother and recalled Trump's past mocking of a disabled New York Times reporter.
  • Governor Walz, whose son has learning disorders, appeared on Meet the Press to state that Trump's language is damaging and normalises hateful behaviour.
  • The incident prompted an Indiana Republican state legislator, Michael Bohacek, to oppose a GOP-favoured redistricting effort due to his daughter having Down syndrome.
