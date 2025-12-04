Trump renames the US Institute of Peace after himself
- The U.S. Institute of Peace has been rebranded as the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by his administration, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating it reflects Trump as "the greatest dealmaker" and "President of Peace".
- This renaming follows a protracted legal battle for control of the independent think tank, established in 1985, which saw forced entries, mass firings and board replacements earlier this year.
- The administration's latest budget proposal seeks to eliminate all funding for the institute, leading a former official to call the rebranding ironic given the institution's destruction.
- White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly defended the cuts and rebranding, describing the institute as a "bloated, useless entity" before its transformation.
- The move comes as Trump seeks to portray himself as a global peacemaker, despite claims of ending conflicts being exaggerated and recent authorisations of military strikes.