Don Trump Jr’s dating history as he gets engaged to Bettina Anderson
- Don Trump Jr.’s love life is back in the spotlight after his engagement to his girlfriend of just over a year, Bettina Anderson, was announced.
- Before getting engaged to Anderson, Don Jr. was engaged to former Fox News host and current U.S. ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, who he dated for six years.
- The former couple announced their engagement in 2022 but rumors began to swirl about their breakup when photos surfaced of Don Jr. at an intimate brunch date with Anderson in September 2024.
- “Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond,” Don Jr. said in a statement in December 2024, confirming their split.
- He was previously married to Vanessa Trump, who he has five kids with, including talented golfer Kai Trump. Vanessa has since moved on with Tiger Woods.