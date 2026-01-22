Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge rejects charges Trump’s DOJ wanted against Don Lemon

Trump claims Minnesota anti-ICE protesters are 'fake'
  • A federal magistrate judge has reportedly dismissed prosecutors' attempts to charge journalist Don Lemon.
  • The charges were in connection with an anti-immigration enforcement protest that disrupted a church service in Minnesota.
  • Lemon was among those who entered the church, where a local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official serves as pastor.
  • The journalist, who was dismissed from CNN in 2023, stated he has no affiliation with the protest's organising body.
  • Lemon claimed his presence was solely to chronicle the events as a journalist.
