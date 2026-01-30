Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Los Angeles mayor defends Don Lemon after ‘egregious’ arrest

Don Lemon issues defiant message after Justice Department’s efforts to prosecute him over anti-ICE protest coverage
  • Journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort were arrested by federal agents in Minnesota while reporting on an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest inside a church.
  • LA Mayor Karen Bass condemned the arrests, calling them an "egregious assault on constitutionally protected First Amendment rights."
  • Bass criticized President Trump, stating the arrests demonstrate an escalation against constitutional rights, following previous incidents involving federal agents.
  • Don Lemon, an internationally known journalist, was taken into custody on federal charges after entering the church to cover the demonstration against a pastor working with ICE.
  • Mayor Bass has contacted the U.S. Attorney to ascertain Don Lemon's status following his arrest.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in